Scarborough Southwest Byelection 2023: Candidate Trevor Sutton answers our questions

TREVOR SUTTON.

Trevor Sutton, a Toronto Council candidate in the Scarborough Southwest byelection on Nov. 30, answers four questions from Beach Metro Community News.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: Candidates were instructed to keep their answers to approximately 200 words, and some of the responses have been edited to keep them as close as possible to the agreed word count.)

QUESTION 1: Please tell our readers a little bit about yourself and why you decided to run in this byelection?

The more time that goes by the more frustrated I become. So I’ve decided to run for the office of councillor at the City of Toronto.

It would be great to be the voice of Scarborough Southwest. Also it would be my hope to bring back some sense of decorum to Toronto City Hall. We are all tired of the shenanigans, games and the infuriating time it takes anything to get done in this great city of ours.

QUESTION 2: If elected councillor, how will you address concerns regarding increasing density along Kingston Road through the Birch Cliff and Cliffside areas that is seeing affordable, low-rise rental apartment buildings being replaced by condominiums of nine storeys and more?

Though it would be lovely to let everything stay the way they are and have been for ever, we cannot be without the wherewithal to accept change for the good and the prosperity of not only Scarborough Southwest but also to lighten the burden and some of the load of an ever-growing and flourishing Toronto. No adaptation = the end of the line!

On the plus side we could oversee that with these new condos that there would be rules in place to assure some units go to those who need assistance. For example some of those who will get evicted when work begins should be able to have the chance to afford some newly built condos.

Of course, Scarborough Southwest would need help from provincial and federal leaders to make this plan feasible.

QUESTION 3: How do you view potential measures, including but not limited to property tax increases, to address Toronto’s budget deficit, and what alternative strategies would you propose for the city to navigate its financial crisis?

I ask you good reader when was the last time you remember property taxes ever going down?

The city needs to address any deficit it has. Maybe more road bylaw tickets could be issued? The enforcement of so many laws and bylaws should be a priority.

Before you get tense good reader, remember this would also make the streets safer for the elderly, children and everyone else.

QUESTION 4: What is the most important issue that you think you will be able to have an influence on if elected as the new councillor for Scarborough Southwest?

Less people will needlessly die on our streets because of traffic, addiction and mental health issues.

