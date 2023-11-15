Scarborough Southwest Byelection 2023: Candidate Anthony Internicola answers our questions

ANTHONY INTERNICOLA.

Anthony Internicola, a Toronto Council candidate in the Scarborough Southwest byelection on Nov. 30, answers four questions from Beach Metro Community News.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: Candidates were instructed to keep their answers to approximately 200 words, and some of the responses have been edited to keep them as close as possible to the agreed word count.)

QUESTION 1: Please tell our readers a little bit about yourself and why you decided to run in this byelection?

I am a proud Torontonian who has called Scarborough home since the age of eight. In addition to my commitment to our community, I’m a dedicated single father of two beautiful daughters. This journey as a father has deeply shaped my perspective and driven my passion for ensuring a safe and inclusive environment for every child to thrive, especially those facing unique challenges like my youngest daughter, who was born with severe autism.

My story isn’t just about politics; it’s about a father’s love and the profound importance of community in our city’s life. I’ve triumphed over personal challenges, including dyslexia and a touch of speech impairment, which have molded me into a leader of unparalleled resilience.

I am committed to serving our community with a deep sense of compassion and inclusivity.

QUESTION 2: If elected councillor, how will you address concerns regarding increasing density along Kingston Road through the Birch Cliff and Cliffside areas that is seeing affordable, low-rise rental apartment buildings being replaced by condominiums of nine storeys and more?

As a councillor, I will address concerns about increasing density along Kingston Road by focusing on responsible urban planning. It’s crucial to strike a balance between growth and preserving the character of our neighbourhoods.

I will engage the community in the decision-making process, ensuring that new developments benefit residents while maintaining affordable housing options.



QUESTION 3: How do you view potential measures, including but not limited to property tax increases, to address Toronto’s budget deficit, and what alternative strategies would you propose for the city to navigate its financial crisis?



Navigating the budget deficit requires a comprehensive approach. While property tax increases may be necessary in some cases, I will prioritize fiscal responsibility and explore alternative strategies.

This includes identifying cost-saving measures, promoting economic development, and seeking partnerships with local businesses to boost revenue without overburdening taxpayers.



QUESTION 4: What is the most important issue that you think you will be able to have an influence on if elected as the new councillor for Scarborough Southwest?



The most important issue I can influence as the new councillor for Scarborough Southwest is improving access to quality education and youth programs.



Our children are our future, and investing in their education and well-being is crucial. I will work to enhance educational resources and recreational opportunities, ensuring a brighter future for our community.

