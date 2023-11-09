Police seek Michael Bebee, 35, on second degree murder charge in connection with fatal shooting near Danforth and Carlaw avenues in July

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man wanted in the shooting death of Shamar Powell-Flowers, 29, in the Danforth and Carlaw avenues area on July 23.
Police announced at a news conference on the morning of Nov. 9 that they have identified Michael Bebee, 35, as a suspect and he is wanted on a charge of second degree murder.
In early August of this year, police arrested Mohamud Farah, 34, and charged him with second degree murder in the death of Powell-Flowers.
It is reported that there was an altercation involving several people and a firearm was discharged and a man was struck by a projectile early on the morning of July 23 near Danforth and Carlaw avenues. Police and medics attended to Powell-Flowers at the shooting scene and he was transported to hospital but succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving.
The shooting took place between 3:15-3:45 a.m. on July 23.
Police said Bebee is described as five-feet, six-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with short brown hair, brown eyes, chin-strap beard and/or goatee, and has a tattoos of the Grimm Reaper on right abdomen.
Bebee is known to frequent the Danforth Avenue area as well as the Scarborough area, police said.
Bebee should be considered armed and dangerous, police said, and he should not be approached.
Anyone with information as to Bebee’s whereabouts should contact the Toronto police Homicide Squad at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
