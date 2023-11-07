Beach Memories: Honour veterans all year, not just on Remembrance Day

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 helds its Remembrance Day Parade and Service on Sunday, Nov. 5. The parade travelled along Danforth Avenue from Victoria Park Avenue to Branch 11 on Dawes Road. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

By GENE DOMAGALA

On Nov. 11, at the 11th hour, we will honour our great and brave military soldiers – those who have died and those who are still alive.

They have given, and still are giving, their lives in defence of our great country Canada and the freedoms we enjoy.

Throughout all the conflicts and wars – the First World War, the Second World War, Korean War, Peacekeeping, and Afghanistan – they were there and are there to serve our country.

We honour them in ceremonies on Nov. 11 as we observe Remembrance Day.

These ceremonies will be held in different locations in East Toronto this coming Saturday, Nov. 11, including at the East York Civic Centre’s Memorial Gardens on Coxwell Avenue, the Cenotaph at Kingston Road and Danforth Avenue in southwest Scarborough, and the Cenotaph at Kew Gardens Park on Queen Street East in the Beach.

There are, of course, other ceremonies taking place across Toronto and across the country on Remembrance Day.

However, not everybody is able to attend the ceremonies for a number of reasons.

But there is an alternative for those who can’t make it out to a ceremony on Remembrance Day. That alternative is the Royal Canadian Legion.

The Legion branches across this country are great establishments formed and maintained by members of our armed forces. However, you do not have to have been a member of the armed forces to join a Legion branch.

To me, the Royal Canadian Legion represents what is best about our country.

If you cannot attend a Remembrance Day ceremony this year, why not find out more about our local Legion branches?

I encourage all residents, and especially students and teachers in our local schools, to find out more about the Royal Canadian Legion.

There are hundreds of Legion branches across Canada. There are also several that are located in our East Toronto neighbourhoods.

Our local Legions are:

Baron Byng Branch 1 at 243 Coxwell Ave. (416-465-0120).

East Toronto Branch 11 at 9 Dawes Rd. (416-691-1353).

Oakridge Branch 73 at 2 Robinson Ave. (416-691-4763).

Scarborough Branch 13 at 1577 Kingston Rd. (416-6921-2015).

Woodbine Heights Branch 22 at 1240 Woodbine Ave. (416-425-1714).

Todmorden Branch 10 at 1083 Pape Ave. (416-425-3070).

Please take the following thought into consideration: “We should not only remember our armed forces on one day of the year. We should remember them all year round. They way to do this is to communicate with and support the Royal Canadian Legions in our area.”