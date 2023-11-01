Notre Dame High School sends six runners to OFSAA cross country championships after strong showing at city meet

Among the six Notre Dame High School runners heading to the Ontario cross country championships in Etobicoke this Saturday are Angelica Jacobsen, Sabrina Milne, Hannah Wells and Trinity Bonhomme. Not shown in the photo but also going to the Ontario championships are Chloe Zarzoso and Victoria Figueroa. Photo: Submitted.

Notre Dame High School will be sending six runners to the Ontario cross country championships this Saturday.

The runners from the Malvern Avenue girls Catholic school qualified for the provincial meet after putting in strong showings at last week’s Toronto District Catholic (Colleges) Athletic Association (TDCAA) championships in Etobicoke.

Leading the Notre Dame girls at the TDCAA championships were Trinity Bonhomme, with a gold medal in the Novice race; Hannah Wells, with a silver medal in the Senior race; and Chloe Zarzoso, with a bronze medal in the Junior race.

The Junior girls team of Zarzoso, Sabrina Milne, Angelica Jacobsen, and Victoria Figueroa finished third at the TDCAA meet.

All six of the Notre Dame runners mentioned above will be taking part in the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) cross country championships on Nov. 4 at Centennial Park in Etobicoke.