Police release images of two men sought in alleged threatening incident near Carlaw and Gerrard

Police are looking for the public's help identifying this man in connection with an investigation into an alleged threatening incident that took place on the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 18, in the Carlaw Avenue and Gerrard Street East area.

Toronto police have released images of two men being sought in connection with an investigation into an alleged threatening incident in the Carlaw Avenue and Gerrard Street East area last week.

According to police, officers responded to a call about a man with a knife who was in the area at 12:49 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Police said two men approached a group of youths at a secondary school in the area and one of the men allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened the group.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police are looking to identify the two men involved in the incident and have released images of them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at https://www.222tips.com