St. John Henry Newman Catholic High School in southwest Scarborough holds 50th anniversary celebrations this week

A number of 50th anniversary celebrations for St. John Henry Newman Catholic High School in southwest Scarborough are planned for this week.

Local residents who attended what is now St. John Henry Newman Catholic High School in southwest Scarborough are invited to a 50th anniversary celebration on Friday, Oct. 13.

Tickets can be ordered/reserved online at https://sites.google.com/view/newmans50th/home

Tickets will also be available at the door for $50. Those attending must be age 19 or older as there will be a cash bar.

The celebration starts at 6 p.m. at the school, which is located at 100 Brimley Rd, south of Kingston Road.

Other events as part of the school’s 50th anniversary celebration will include an alumni hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 12, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Scarborough Village Arena, 3600 Kingston Rd. Participants are welcome to drop-in and play, or just say hello to former coaches and teammates.

The school first opened in September of 1973 as Cardinal Newman Catholic School.