Bowmore Road Junior and Senior Public School holds 100th anniversary celebration and fall carnival on Sept. 28

Bowmore Road Junior and Senior Public School will be combining its 100th anniversary celebration with its annual Fall Fundraising Carnival on Thursday, Sept. 28.

The dual events take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the school, located at 80 Bowmore Rd.

There will be school tours, an archive exhibit, performances, food and fun for all on Thursday at the school.

The school’s 100th anniversary celebrations had originally been planned to take place in early June of this year, but a fire in a classroom on May 4 resulted in too much damage to be able to hold the event.

This Thursday will see a formal ceremony at 4:30 p.m. in the school’s north gym to mark the 100th anniversary. Alumni will then be able to tour the school with the help of student leaders. The tour will include both the Bowmore and the former Fairmount school buildings.

The two schools were joined into Bowmore Road Junior and Senior Public School in 1989. Bowmore Road Public School was built in 1923, and Fairmout Senior Public School was built beside it in 1963.

Alumni attending are invited to remember the past while visiting with former classmates and teachers, but also to celebrate the school’s present and future at the Fall Fundraising Carnival.

For more information on, please visit https://sites.google.com/view/bowmores-100th-anniversary/home