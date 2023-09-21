Local writer Subrata Kumar Das receives Best Canadian Bengali Author Award at literary festival

Subrata Kumar Das, left, receives the Nalanda Best Canadian Bengali Author Award from Sanjoy Kumar Verma, the High Commissioner of India to Canada, at the gala opening of Canadian South Asian Literary Festival on Aug 25 in Brampton. At right is writer and TV personality Tahir Gora, the chief organizer of the event. Photo: Submitted.

East York writer Subrata Kumar Das was recently presented with the Nalanda Best Canadian Bengali Author Award.

The awards presentation took place during the Canadian South Asian Literary Festival in Brampton in late August. Bengali writers living in East York, Scarborough and other Ontarian cities participated in the multilingual literary festival.

The festival kicked off with a gala opening at a Brampton Hotel on the evening of Aug. 25 at which Sanjay Kumar Verma, the High Commissioner of India to Canada, and a number of distinguished writers of South Asian languages attended.

A number of Canadian South Asian writer were honoured at the gala including Das, who received the Best Canadian Bengali Author Award.

Writers from many different South Asian languages such as Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, Sindhi, Kashmiri, Tamil, Telegu, and Panjabi took part in the three-day literary festival in Brampton.

Bengali writers participated in three sessions on Aug. 26. Sam Mukherjee, Silmy Abdullah and Sumaiya Matin joined the session called Bengalis in CanLit; while Sujit Kusum Paul, Jakaria Muhammad Moyen Uddin and Chayan Das participated in the Canadian Bengali Writers Conclave. Writers Sreyoshi Bose and Tasmina Khan conducted the sessions respectively.

Das took part in the Canadian Landscape for South Asian Writers’ panel discussion along with authors Baldev Mutta and Anubha Mehta. The session was conducted by Haleema Samia, a noted TV personality and one of the organizers of the festival.