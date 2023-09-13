Toronto-Danforth Community Environment Day slated for Sept. 17 in Portlands

On Sunday, Sept. 17, Toronto-Councillor Fletcher will be hosting her Fall Community Environment Day.
The event takes place on Bouchette Street in the Portlands, next to the Commissioners Street Transfer Station and McCleary Park (400 Commissioners St.).
The Fall Community Environment Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be free bagged compost available at the event, free paper shredding and the drop-off of items for reuse, recycling or safe disposal will be accepted.
For more information on what items are allowed to be dropped off at the event, please go to https://www.councillorpaulafletcher.ca/fall_community_environment_day_2023
