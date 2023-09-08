Community meeting on rental demolition application for properties on Cosburn and Gowan avenues slated

A 24-storey residential apartment building is planned for this stretch of Gowan Avenue east of Broadview Avenue. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

By AMARACHI AMADIKE, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A community consultation meeting on plans for a 24-storey residential building at 5-19 Cosburn Ave. and 8-40 Gowan Ave. will be held by Toronto and East York Community Council at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The applicant, Marlin Spring, has filed a Rental Housing Demolition and Conversion application with aims to tear down the six existing rental dwelling units currently at 19 Cosburn Ave. and 8, 10, 17 and 19 Gowan Ave.

Although the initial zoning amendment application proposed a 15-storey building, an Ontario Land Tribunal (OLT) ruling on Sept. 5 approved a 24-storey development on the site which is just east of Broadview Avenue.

According to city officials, it is expected that a revised site plan will “align with the zoning permissions approved by the OLT.”

The OLT ruling permits the redevelopment of the site with a total gross floor area of 27,277 square metres.

The building will have a total of 425 residential rental units which will include 43 three-bedroom units, 95 two-bedroom units, 263 one-bedroom units, and 24 studio units.

“A total of seven residential rental replacement units have been proposed within the building, replacing the existing six residential rental units by providing a full replacement of the total existing rental gross floor area on site,” stated the OLT ruling.

These residential rental replacement units will include two one-bedroom units, three two-bedroom units, and two three-bedroom units.

As Toronto fights a housing affordability crisis, Marlin Spring has opted to include 10 affordable housing rental units totalling about 508 square metres in its proposal. These include two studio units, six one-bedroom units, and two two-bedroom units.

The applicant also propose a total of 180 parking spaces (plus two car-share spaces) in a two-level underground parking garage with covered driveway access from Cosburn Avenue as well as a 1,700 square metre residential amenity space.

The Sept. 19 public consultation meeting will be at Toronto City Hall (Committee Room 1) and will also be available via video conference. Following discussions, councillors will make recommendations which will be forwarded to Toronto City Council for further consideration.

Anyone who is unable to attend in person can live stream the consultation meeting at www.youtube.com/TorontoCityCouncilLive

Residents who would like to voice their opinions to Toronto and East York Community Council about the proposed development have until noon on Monday, Sept. 18 to register via email at teycc@toronto.ca, or by calling 416-392-7033.

Written comments can be submitted up until Toronto Council presents its final consideration on Marlin Spring’s proposal.

For more information about the meeting and building proposal, contact City Planner Seanna Kerr at seanna.kerr@toronto.ca

— Amarachi Amadike is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for Beach Metro Community News. His reporting is funded by the Government of Canada through its Local Journalism Initiative.