In My Opinion: Lots of room for members in The Perfectly Imperfect Club

An East Toronto resident, Negar Yaghoobi is an education advocate who believes in reimagining mental health dialogues. Photo: Submitted.

By NEGAR YAGHOOBIE

The Perfectly Imperfect Club. Imagine such a club exists! Would you like to sign up for it? I would!

I believe that perfectionism is like trying to maintain a 4.0 GPA with extra credit. While the intention is admirable, it’s important to remember that even straight ‘A’ students learn from occasional ‘B’s. Life, I believe, is a classroom where we’re meant to grow, not simply to perfect.

To alleviate my anxieties about being flawless, I created this fictional club for myself. Here are the fun rules I’ve established for The Perfectly Imperfect Club:

Rule 1 – Adventures over Accuracy: Life is like an open-ended essay; there’s no right or wrong answer, only unique interpretations.

Rule 2 – Dance to Your Own Beat: Celebrate your individuality and don’t be afraid to be different.

Rule 3 – The Art of Failing Forward: View failure as not just a challenge, but also a rewarding lesson in the school of life.

Rule 4 – Use Procrastination to Your Advantage: Use your “down time” to relax, recharge, and come back more productive.

Rule 5 – Comparison is the Thief of Joy: Remember, comparing your journey to others’ only robs you of your own happiness.

Below is the entrance quiz to evaluate eligibility for the Perfectly Imperfect Club:

1. When you make a mistake, how do you usually react?

A.) I get upset and dwell on it.

B.) I analyze what went wrong and consider it a learning experience.

C.) I pretend it never happened and move on.

2. How often do you try new things, even if you’re unsure of the outcome?

A.) Rarely, I prefer sticking to what I know.

B.) Occasionally, if I’m feeling adventurous.

C.) Regularly, I love stepping outside my comfort zone.

3. What’s your perspective on failure?

A.) It’s the worst possible outcome.

B.) It’s not great, but sometimes it’s unavoidable.

C.) It’s a stepping stone towards success.

4. How do you usually handle procrastination?

A.) I beat myself up for wasting time.

B.) I try to power through and get things done.

C.) I use it as a moment to pause, recharge, and then refocus.

5. How often do you compare yourself to others?

A.) All the time, I feel like I’m always competing.

B.) Sometimes, but I know it’s not the best thing for my self-esteem.

C.) Rarely, I focus on my own journey and progress.

Quiz scoring:

If you answered mostly As: You’re a perfectionist at heart, but don’t worry! The Perfectly Imperfect Club is just the right place for you to learn how to embrace life’s imperfections and grow from them.

If you answered mostly Bs: You’re on your way! You understand that perfection isn’t the end goal, but sometimes find it hard to let go. The Perfectly Imperfect Club will help you further embrace your unique journey.

If you answered mostly Cs: You’re already a seasoned member of the Perfectly Imperfect Club! You’ve embraced the beautiful messiness of life, but there’s always room to grow and learn.

Remember, there are no pass or fail grades here.

Just by taking this quiz, you’re taking a step towards acknowledging and celebrating your unique, wonderfully imperfect journey.

Welcome to the Perfectly Imperfect Club!

— Negar Yaghoobi is an education advocate who believes in reimagining mental health dialogues. Engage directly at negar@colorful.zone