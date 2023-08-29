Design and Style: A look at some of the top trends shaping contemporary living rooms

This moodboard created by Christine Roberts looks at some of the latest trends in contemporary living room design.

By CHRISTINE ROBERTS

The year 2023 has ushered in a wave of fresh and innovative living room design ideas, redefining the way we approach interior aesthetics. As an interior designer I am excited to share with you some of the best ideas for living room design that you can use in your own home

From sustainability-driven concepts to harmonious color palettes, let’s explore the top trends shaping the contemporary living room landscape.

Sustainable Chic: Embracing Eco-Friendly Design

In an era where environmental consciousness is paramount, sustainable design is taking centre stage. The living room of 2023 sees a fusion of natural materials, recycled elements, and energy-efficient solutions.

Bamboo and reclaimed wood furniture, organic textiles, and energy-efficient lighting not only reduce the carbon footprint but also infuse spaces with a warm and inviting ambiance. Incorporating greenery through indoor plants or living walls adds a touch of nature, contributing to a holistic and eco-conscious living room design. Of course, we also cannot forget about using vintage pieces in your spaces. This is one of the most eco-friendly practices I use in my design firm, with the huge benefit that my clients get incredibly well built pieces that are uniquely one of a kind. Check out @decadefivefurnitureco, @midhavenfurniture, @arkfurnitureto and of course The Door Store in the Castlefield Design District.

Maximalist Expression: Bold Colors and Patterns

Bid farewell to minimalism – 2023 is all about embracing vibrant colors and bold patterns. Think jewel-toned sofas paired with eclectic art pieces and patterned rugs.

This trend encourages homeowners to break free from conventional design norms and create living rooms that exude personality and flair. The key to mastering maximalism is balance: juxtapose striking elements with neutral backdrops to create a visually engaging yet harmonious space. It’s a tightrope walk sometimes and you do need to exercise caution or this trend can go wrong quickly. I recommend adding in elements one at a time so you don’t overdo it.

Creating a room for gathering.

It’s my belief that people are going to start coming back to quieter spaces, where you can gather together to watch a movie, play games or cards or just hang out and have some cocktails.

I think with so many of us still working from home (WFH) at least part of the time, we are going to want a space that’s free of chaos, or any sign of the office. I recommend keeping at least one space in your home separate from your work area. So that you can truly unplug and remove yourself from work mode.

While there is still a lot of demand for family rooms that are multifunctional, I’m finding more clients requesting a more traditional living room where relaxation or entertaining is the focus. Try creating your own WFH-free space and see how much more enjoyable it feels to create that barrier between work life and home life.

Texture Play: Layering Materials for Depth

Texture is a powerful tool that can elevate any design from ordinary to extraordinary. Living rooms thrive on the interplay of textures, blending materials like velvet, leather, marble, and metals to create visual depth and tactile richness.

Mixing and matching contrasting textures – smooth and rough, soft and hard – add a sensory dimension that instantly captivates and welcomes guests. This is a room you can have fun with and be more adventurous in your choices since you aren’t spending the whole day there. It doesn’t need to be neutral, you can get bold in here!

Biophilic Oasis: Bringing the Outdoors In

The concept of biophilia – the innate human desire to connect with nature – has firmly established its presence in interior design. Living room spaces are being reimagined as biophilic oases, with large windows, natural light, and organic forms taking centre stage.

Incorporating natural elements like stone accents, wood and other natural finishes creates a serene and refreshing living room environment that promotes well-being and tranquility. Wall murals and wallpaper featuring natural imagery are really gaining in popularity – check out Rebel Walls, Hygge & West, Graham & Brown and Opposite Wall for inspiration. If you are installing wallpaper, be sure to use a professional installer. It’s well worth investing in someone to apply it for you. Katie’s Wallpaper is local and amazing!

Vintage Revival: Nostalgia Meets Contemporary

In a nod to the past, vintage and retro aesthetics are making a triumphant return to living rooms and salons. Melding mid-century modern furniture with contemporary elements, designers are creating living rooms that feel both timeless and fresh.

Statement retro furniture pieces, nostalgic color palettes, and vintage-inspired accessories channel an air of sophistication while evoking a sense of nostalgia. Many of the top retailers are trending towards vintage shapes and styles in their designs. In particular, the European vintage, luxury look is very hot right now. Quiet luxury with good design lines and quality finishes are what’s taking the design world by storm.

While there are no hard and fast rules to designing your ideal living room it always makes sense to consider how you live and then design your space with that in mind. Ensuring that your space satisfies your unique lifestyle and needs will help you create the perfect living space.

— Local resident Christine Roberts is an Interior Designer and Stylist. She can be reached at 416-873-3982, and online at www.christinerobertsdesign.ca and on Instagram @christinerobertsdesign