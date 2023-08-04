The Two Fours welcome August long weekend with live music at The Dogfish Pub

L to R: The Two Fours’ “key three” performers, Susan Litchen, sax & flute; Karen Gold, guitar & keys; Wally Hucker, bass. Photo: Supplied.

The first weekend in August jumps into gear tonight at The Dogfish Pub when local band The Two Fours host their Long Weekend Launch Party starting at 7:30 until 10:30 p.m.

The Dogfish Pub, downstairs at Bluffers Restaurant on Lake Ontario in Bluffer’s Park, has become a weekend hotspot for live music. New operators, husband and wife team Peter Berbatiotis and Dina Giannakakis, took over pub operations last July.

The pair is not marking the first anniversary of running the Dogfish with any special events. “We just want to keep it growing as a destination for weekend fun,” says Berbatiotis.

The couple has operated concessions, such as the snack bar and food trucks, in Bluffer’s Park for nine years.

The Two Fours will follow the precedent of well known local musicians like Mike McKenna in keeping the place rocking. Based in The Beach, The Two Fours “key three” are Susan Litchen, sax and flute; Karen Gold, guitar and keys; and Wally Hucker, bass. All three sing lead and harmony vocals.

Their Friday, Aug. 4 show will feature special guests drummer Ross Ince; guitarist Bob Pelletier; and guitarist/singer Mark Sepic. Sepic is a veritable one-man band and a Friday night regular upstairs at Bluffers Restaurant. He will join The Two Fours in The Dogfish Pub after his 6:30 to 9:00 show.