Festival of South Asia set for Gerrard India Bazaar this weekend

The Festival of South Asia is set for the weekend of Saturday, July 29, and Sunday, July 30, at the Gerrard India Bazaar.

This is the 21st year for the festival, considered one of the largest South Asian street festivals in North America.

There will be stage performances, kids activities, an arts and culture market, food, roving entertainers and much more.

The festival goes from noon to 11 p.m. on both July 29 and 30.

Host for the performances at this year’s festival is Amin Dhillon.

Scheduled performers and events include Omkar Bhalerao, better known by his stage name Om Karr, is an Indo-Canadian singer, songwriter, music & video producer, actor, and composer based in Toronto. A versatile singer originally from Pune in India, Om Karr has sung in English, Spanish, Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Urdu, and Bengali.

Other performers are Pushpinder and Desi Muziko, presenting a mix of music from old melodies and ghazals to latest Bollywood dance hits; the Chaand Dance Group; Paromita Kar and Ensemble Topaz; the Reign Yash Dance Academy; Nrutyasharee Classical Dance; Srijeet Chaudhuri; Heena Menghi; Chamma Arts; Munira; Karika – The Verses of Dance; the Toronto Ngari Association; Faisal Raza and the Aakash Band; Team Nritya; Jhankaar Beats; the School of Indian Folk Arts and Tradition; Atima Nayyar; Ahmed Entertainment; Indian Echoes; DDA Canada; Ritika; Debarati Ganguly; Juicy Bowtie Music; the Mudra Traditional Arts Academy; Nadanam Sharanya; Nithya Duraisamy; Nritya Palette; Pure Soul Energy Dance; Shivani Shivakumar; the Laasyam Kuchipudi Dance Academy; Nazz; Jennifer Kruk; Dance With Akriti; Sumedha Mongia; and Taal Dance and Drill.

The Gerrard India Bazaar is located along Gerrard Street East between Coxwell and Glenside avenues.

For more information on this weekend’s Festival of South Asia, please visit www.facebook.com/festivalofsouthasia or go to https://festivalofsouthasia.ca/