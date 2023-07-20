Historic walking tour in eastern Danforth Avenue area set for July 22

Gene Domagala, local historian and Beach Metro News columnist, will lead an historic walking tour on Saturday, July 22.

Local historian and Beach Metro Community News columnist Gene Domagala will host an historic walking tour of the East Danforth Avenue area on the afternoon of Saturday, July 22.

The walk is presented by The Beach and East Toronto Historical Society.

The July 22 walk begins at 1 p.m. and participants are asked to meet at the northwest corner of Danforth and Woodbine avenues.

The walk will then head eastwards towards Dawes Rd. To be noted along the walk will be historic church buildings and the sites of a number of former theatres.

In August, Domagala will lead an historic walk of the Kew Gardens area in the Beach. That walk is set for Saturday, Aug. 19, starting at 1 p.m. Participants are asked to meet at the Beaches Branch Library on Queen Street East, just west of Lee Avenue.

For more information, please visit http://www.tbeths.com