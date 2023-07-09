Final regular season game for Toronto Beaches Jr. A lacrosse team set for tonight

Toronto Beaches players Willem Firth and Matt Collison have both scored 50 goals each so far in the Ontario Junior Lacrosse League regular season.

The Toronto Beaches Jr A lacrosse team wraps up its Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL) regular season tonight with a road game against the Six Nations Arrows.

The Sunday, July 9, game will be played at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena (3201 2nd Line in Hagersville) starting at 7 p.m.

Going into tonight’s final regular season game, Beaches have a record of 12 wins and seven losses and sit in third place in the 11-team OJLL standings.

The Beaches are on a six-game winning streak heading into tonight’s contest.

In their most recent game, Beaches players Willem Firth and Matt Collison each reached the 50-goal mark for the season in a 15-9 win over the Oakville Buzz on July 6. Between them, they scored a total of nine goals in the game. They also became the first set of teammates in the OJLL since 1994 to have 50-goal seasons.

For more information on the OJLL, please go to https://www.ontariojuniorlacrosse.com/

For the latest updates on the Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team, please go to the team’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BeachesJrA