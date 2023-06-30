Fireworks, parade part of East York Canada Day Festival on July 1

The East York Historical Society took part in the 2002 East York Canada Day Festival parade. This year's parade starts at 10:30 a.m. on July 1 at Dieppe Park and heads east along Cosburn Avenue to Stan Wadlow Park.

The East York Canada Day Festival featuring a parade and fireworks at night is set for Saturday, July 1.

East York’s parade will be the 66th annual, and it begins on July 1 at 10:30 a.m. at Dieppe Park (145 Cosburn Ave.) and heads eastwards along Cosburn to end at Stan Wadlow Park (373 Cedarvale Ave.).

The parade route follows Cosburn to Woodbine Avenue, then heads north to Trenton Avenue and then eastwards towards the park.

The parade is part of the East York Canada Day Festival which goes from 11 a.m. until the start of the fireworks at night on July 1 at Stan Wadlow Park.

The festival features fun activities, games, a kids midway, food and entertainment. There will also be a craft beer market hosted by Muddy York Brewery..

Slated to perform at the Canada Day festival on the Main Stage in Stan Wadlow Park are children’s entertainer Professor Picklethorn; the Meteor Heist Band; the East York All Stars Blues Band; children’s entertainer Dan the Music Man; The Dave Dunlop Quintet; Bad Luck Woman and her Misfortunes; and Trainwreck. There will also be the East York’s Got Talent event on the Main Stage.at 2 p.m.

The opening ceremonies for the festival are at noon at the Main Stage and the MC is Joe Motiki.

The day concludes with the traditional Canada Day fireworks display at the park starting at approximately 10 p.m.

The East York Canada Day Festival is run by a group of dedicated volunteers with the support of the Government of Canada, The City of Toronto, the East York Foundation, Muddy York Brewery, O’Connor’s Meat Market, Sultan of Samosas, and Blue Door Realty Group Inc.

For more information on the July 1 events in East York, please visit the website at https://eycdc.ca/