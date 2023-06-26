Voting Day: Polls open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today for Toronto’s mayoral byelection

Today (Monday, June 26) is Voting Day in Toronto's mayoral byelection. Polling stations will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.

A total of 102 candidates are seeking to become Toronto’s next mayor.

This byelection became necessary after former mayor John Tory stepped down earlier this year amid revelations that he had been involved in an affair with a staff member.

The City of Toronto will have 1,445 voting locations for this byelection. Voters are reminded that they must cast their ballot at the voting location assigned to them in the ward where they live.

That information should be on Voter Information Cards that have already been sent out to eligible voters.

However, those without a Voter Information Card can still vote provided they bring identification showing their name and a qualifying Toronto address in the ward they are voting in.

For more information on how to vote and where to vote today, please visit the City of Toronto’s website at https://www.toronto.ca/city-government/elections/by-election/by-election-voter-information/myvote-by-elections/

