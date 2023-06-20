Virtual meeting on East Toronto construction projects, including Gerrard streetcar track work, set for night of June 20

This TTC notice outlines plans for streetcar track renewal at Coxwell Avenue and Lower Gerrard Street East.

A virtual community meeting is slated for the evening of Tuesday, June 20, for East Toronto residents to discuss road construction projects in the area including the current closure of the intersection of Coxwell Avenue and Lower Gerrard Street East.

The intersection has closed as of June 18, with streetcar track renewal work along Gerrard Street East expected to continue in the area until July 10.

In light of this work and other projects including sewer and streetcar track work along Broadview Avenue north of Gerrard Street East to Broadview Station, Metrolinx construction for the Ontario Line in East Toronto, and the Portlands Flood Protection Project, Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher has called the virtual meeting.

It will take place by Zoom on June 20 starting at 7 p.m.

TTC staff and City of Toronto staff will be at the meeting to provide updates on the construction projects so residents know what to expect and can plan their travel routes accordingly. Suggestions and comments from residents will be welcomed at the meeting.

The registration link to attend the virtual meeting is bit.ly/ward14_construction