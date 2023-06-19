Local elementary schools put in strong performances at TCDSB track and field meets

Track and field athletes from St. John Catholic School on Kingston Road are shown at Varsity Stadium recently. Photo: Submitted.

Local elementary schools notched some solid performances during the Toronto Catholic District School Board’s (TCDSB) track and field competitions this spring.

St. John Catholic School on Kingston Road won the South Regional meet and finished third overall at the City Championships held at Varsity Stadium.

On the way to the city finals, St. John won the championship of their Divisional meet as well.

At the City Championships, St. John had 39 track and field athletes competing.

Also doing well this track and field season in TCDSB competition was St. Denis Catholic School on Balsam Avenue who won their Divisional championship and were third at the South Regional meet.