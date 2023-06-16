Toronto Beaches Ribfest opens today at Woodbine Park and continues through until evening of Sunday, June 18

The Toronto Beaches Ribfest opens this Friday, June 16, and will continue through until Sunday, June 18, at Woodbine Park.
Presented by the Northern Heat Rib Series, admission to the event is free.
Along with numerous ribbers and other food vendors and a beer market, the festival will include live music performances and numerous family activities.
Hours are 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday; noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday; and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
The Beer Market at the Toronto Beaches Ribfest will be presented by Molson and there will be a variety of domestic, craft beer, vodka cocktails as well as ready to drink alcoholic & non-alcoholic beverages available. Last call at the Beer Market — tent/bar will be 30 minutes before the closure of the ribfest each night.
Entertainment will feature Rock The Park performers on Friday; Country Music Day on Saturday; and Reggae Day on Sunday.
For more information on the Toronto Beaches Ribfest and a list of scheduled musical performers, please go to https://northernheatribseries.ca/
