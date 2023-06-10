Toronto Beaches head to Mimico tonight for crosstown Junior A lacrosse showdown

The Toronto Beaches Jr A lacrosse team will take on their crosstown rivals the Mimico Mountaineers in a battle of Toronto tonight.
The Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL) game is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Mimico Arena, 31 Drummond St. in Etobicoke.
Going into tonight’s game, the Beaches have a regular season record of four wins and four losses.
In action earlier this week, the Beaches dropped a close 10-9 decision to the Peterborough Lakers on June 5 in Peterborough.
On Thursday, June 8, the Beaches beat the St. Catharines Athletics 15-7 in a game played at the Pickering Recreation Complex.
Toronto Beaches also announced earlier this week that they will now be playing the remainder of their home schedule at the Pickering Recreation Complex, 1867 Valley Farm Rd.
Originally home games for the Beaches were supposed to be at Scarborough Centennial Arena, but a problem with the floor caused the move to Pickering for the rest of the regular season.
Traditionally, Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse is played at Ted Reeve Arena at Main Street and Gerrard Street East, but that could not happen this season due to renovation work at the local arena.
Here is the remaining OJLL regular season schedule for Toronto Beaches:
June 10 – @ Mimico Mountaineers
June 11 – @ Brampton Excelsiors
June 15 – Kitchener-Waterloo
June 18 – @ Orangeville Northmen
June 20 – Peterborough Lakers
June 22 – Burlington Chiefs
June 28 – @ St. Catherine Athletics
June 30 – @ Kitchener-Waterloo
July 5 – Mimico Mountaineers
July 6 – Oakville Buzz
July 9 – @ Six Nations Arrows
For the latest updates on the Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team, please go to their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BeachesJrA
