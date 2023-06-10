Toronto Beaches head to Mimico tonight for crosstown Junior A lacrosse showdown

Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team takes on the Mimico Mountaineers in Ontario Junior Lacrosse League action tonight.

The Toronto Beaches Jr A lacrosse team will take on their crosstown rivals the Mimico Mountaineers in a battle of Toronto tonight.

The Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL) game is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Mimico Arena, 31 Drummond St. in Etobicoke.

Going into tonight’s game, the Beaches have a regular season record of four wins and four losses.

In action earlier this week, the Beaches dropped a close 10-9 decision to the Peterborough Lakers on June 5 in Peterborough.

On Thursday, June 8, the Beaches beat the St. Catharines Athletics 15-7 in a game played at the Pickering Recreation Complex.

Toronto Beaches also announced earlier this week that they will now be playing the remainder of their home schedule at the Pickering Recreation Complex, 1867 Valley Farm Rd.

Originally home games for the Beaches were supposed to be at Scarborough Centennial Arena, but a problem with the floor caused the move to Pickering for the rest of the regular season.

Traditionally, Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse is played at Ted Reeve Arena at Main Street and Gerrard Street East, but that could not happen this season due to renovation work at the local arena.

Here is the remaining OJLL regular season schedule for Toronto Beaches:

June 10 – @ Mimico Mountaineers

June 11 – @ Brampton Excelsiors

June 15 – Kitchener-Waterloo

June 18 – @ Orangeville Northmen

June 20 – Peterborough Lakers

June 22 – Burlington Chiefs

June 28 – @ St. Catherine Athletics

June 30 – @ Kitchener-Waterloo

July 5 – Mimico Mountaineers

July 6 – Oakville Buzz

July 9 – @ Six Nations Arrows

For the latest updates on the Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team, please go to their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BeachesJrA