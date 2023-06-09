Greektown Wrestling returns to Danforth Avenue for June 10 bouts

By KADEN CAMPBELL
Greektown Wrestling will return to East Toronto as a part of its Summer Vacation Tour on Saturday June 10,
The event starts at 6 p.m. at Eastminster United Church, 310 Danforth Ave.
Featured participants will include former ECW World Champion, Masato Tanaka, former WWE Superstars Savio Vega and the Bollywood Boyz, AEW Superstar Sonny Kiss and local Greektown Wrestling icon, Channing Decker and many more.
Tickets for the Toronto event range in price from $45 to $450 which vary from general admission to tables with beer and food service, and even a meet-and-greet option.
Toronto will be the third stop on the tour which includes events in towns across Ontario such as London, Hamilton and Waterloo.
Fite TV will be broadcasting all tour stops through its subscription service.
For more information on tickets, please visit https://greektownwrestling.bigcartel.com/product/toronto-june-10-tanaka-kingston-bollywood
For information on streaming, visit https://www.fite.tv/watch/toronto-summer-vacation-tour-2023/2pd4t/
