Fencing up around Ted Reeve Community Arena bubble as nine months of state-of-good-repair set to begin

A fence surrounds the bubble at Ted Reeve Community Arena on Monday, April 10. A gate in the fence was open to allow access to the Ed McCleverty Equal Access Playground to the east of the bubble. State-of-good-repair work at both the bubble and the arena are set to begin shortly and expected to take nine months. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Fencing has gone up around the Ted Reeve Community Arena bubble in advance of renovation work set to begin this spring and continue over the next nine months.

According to the Ted Reeve Community Arena website, the state-of-good-repair work will include both the bubble and the arena itself.

Work planned will include the installation of new plastic boards and arena glass for both the bubble and the arena, new equipment in the compressor room, new concrete floors for both ice pads, replacing heating unites and dehumidifiers, and an expansion of the Zamboni room’s snow melting pit.

The expanded snow melting pit will mean “less trips outside” for the Zamboni, resulting in a “safer pedestrian environment” said the arena’s website.

Also, the bubble will be recovered which will add to its longevity.

The new concrete ice pads are expected to last 25 years, according to the arena’s website.

Work is expected to take nine months.

On April 10, the steel fence around the bubble had two gates open to allow access to the Ed McCleverty Equal Access Playground. It is unclear how long access to the playground will remain open once work begins at the site.

For more information on the work planned, please go to the Ted Reeve Community Arena website at https://tedreevearena.com/

Ted Reeve Arena was opened in October of 1954 and underwent state-of-good-repair work back in 1997. At that time, the wooden boards in the arena and plexiglass were replaced with plastic boards and real arena glass.

The bubble to the east of the arena was opened in 2004.

The work now taking place at Ted Reeve Community Arena is funded by the federal, provincial and municipal government. For more on the funding, see our earlier story at https://beachmetro.com/2021/04/13/ted-reeve-arena-receives-almost-5-million-in-funding-for-ice-pad-improvements-rehabilitation/