Deja Views: Looking back 90 years to how a tree has grown on Beech Avenue

Photo above shows the tree in front of these houses on Beech Avenue in December 1933. Photo at bottom of pages shows the tree as it now looks, almost 90 years later.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

How much does a tree grow in 90 years?

The semidetached and detached homes depicted in the archival image above were taken in December of 1933. The location is on Beech Avenue, just a little south of Kingston Road.

Do you have an old photo of your house that you’d like to share with our readership? Please contact me gdvandyke61@gmail.com