Two male suspects sought after alleged break-in at East York residence

Police are looking to identify these two men in connection with an investigation into an alleged break-in at an East York residence on the afternoon of Friday, March 31.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with an investigation into an alleged break-in last week in East York.

Police were called to the area of Broadview and Gowan avenues at 9:54 p.m. on Friday, March 31, to investigate the alleged break-in that had taken place earlier that day.

According to police, two male suspects attended a residence at 12:30 p.m. and while one stood watch the other used an object to smash the front door. Both suspects then allegedly entered the residence, obtained numerous valuable items and then fled the area on foot.

The first suspect is described as six-feet tall, with a thin build, 50-60 years old, grey unshaven facial hair, with thin framed glasses. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a “Lagarage” logo on the left sleeve, blue jeans, grey shoes, a black balaclava, a blue Toronto Blue Jays baseball hat, and grey and black backpack with “Exterminator” written on the back.

The second suspect is described as six-feet, two-inches tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a “Pepsico” logo on the right arm and neck, grey fitted track pants, a black and grey baseball hat, navy blue running shoes with white soles, and a black backpack with a red zipper.

Police have released security camera images of the suspects in the hopes that someone can identify them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com