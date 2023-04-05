Proposal made for 13-storey residential building at site of Kingston Road shopping plaza in Cliffside

A development proposal for the plaza land at 2257 Kingston Rd., just west of Ridgemoor Avenue, is calling for a 13-story residential building on the property. Inset image shows an artist's rendering of the proposal.

By AMARACHI AMADIKE, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The City of Toronto has received an application to amend the zoning bylaw to permit a 13-storey mixed use building at 2257-2281 Kingston Rd. in Cliffside.

This site on the south side of Kingston Road, owned by Equiton Inc., is currently home to a one-storey shopping plaza and a two-storey non-residential building. The site of the development site just north of Cliffside Public School, and the proposed building’s main entrance will front East Haven Drive.

The proposed development takes in the shopping plaza starting at the Pony Mart, running eastward until Wholeness Massage Therapy at Ridgemoor Avenue. The development proposes a total gross floor area of 24,141 square metres. There will also be 805 square metres of non-residential gross floor area.

The proposed building will consist of 318 residential units. Of these, there will be 24 studio apartments; 155 one-bedrooms with 65 of those also having dens; 107 two bedrooms with 29 of those having dens; and 32 three-bedroom units.

There will be 221 parking spaces available with 48 of those reserved for electric vehicles. There is also a proposal for 218 bicycle parking spaces at the site.

The application is still in its early stages awaiting approval from the City of Toronto, as well as a Committee of Adjustment hearing, before community consultations can be scheduled where residents can ask questions and comment on the development.

Residents can find more details on the proposal by going to the City of Toronto’s Application Information Centre at https://www.toronto.ca/city-government/planning-development/application-information-centre/ and typing in the address for 2257 Kingston Rd. in the search area.

For more information on this proposal, please contact City Planner Laura Dainard at Laura.Dainard@toronto.ca

