Police seeking man, 35, in connection with alleged robbery in Gerrard Street East and Marjory Avenue area

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with an an alleged robbery in the Gerrard Street East and Marjory Avenue area earlier this week.
According to police, a man allegedly threatened a store’s loss prevention officer with a knife in the area on Sunday, March 26.
Police said the man has been identified as Patrick Evangeliste-Tavernier, 35, of Toronto.
He is wanted on charges of assault with a weapon, robbery, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for committing an offence.
He is described as six-feet, two-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with an average build and brown hair. Police said he has multiple tattoos: ‘LIVE’ on his right knuckles, ‘LIFE’ on his left knuckles, and half a Canadian flag and half a Quebec flag on the left side of his neck.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
