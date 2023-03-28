Cherry Beach Soccer Club’s Admiral Invitational Showcase and Festival set for late April and early May

The Cherry Beach Soccer Club's Admiral Showcase and Festival takes place on the weekends of April 22 and 23, and on May 6 and 7.

By JACK SKINNER

The Cherry Beach Soccer Club (CBSC) will be hosting its ninth annual Admiral Invitational Showcase/Festival outdoor tournaments in late April and early May.

Played on outdoor “state-of-the-art” turf fields, the tournaments lets young players enjoy some pre-season outdoor soccer before the summer season begins.

Since this pre-season tournament takes place in late April and early May, and Cherry Beach can’t use grass fields until the third week of May, all of the games in the Admiral Invitational will be played on turf fields.

“No rain or snow will stop us from playing on these fields,” said Cherry Beach Soccer Club President John Hendriks in an email to Beach Metro Community News.

Cherry Beach Soccer Club is going to use a variety of fields throughout the community for this tournament. The fields include Birchmount Stadium, Regent Park Athletic Grounds, L’Amoreaux Sports Complex in north Scarborough, Monarch Park Stadium, and the Cherry Beach Sports Fields.

More than 100 teams are expected to participate over the two weekends of the tournament/showcase.

Teams from as far as Barrie, Niagara Falls, Guelph, Waterloo, London, Peterborough, and Oshawa, will be taking part.

The format consists of number of age groups. The U13-U18 Boys/Girls will play on the weekend of April 22 and April 23 in the Showcase. That will be followed by the U8-U12 Boys/Girls playing on Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7 in the Festival.

The Showcase for the U13+ Boys/Girls is much different than a normal-styled tournament, as teams can pick the time, place, and opposition they want to play against.

“With the number of teams participating in ongoing winter competitive leagues, some still have games,” said Hendricks. “Seeing that this would be just too many games, we have changed it to an Exhibition Showcase format so that teams can now pick when and where they can play.”

Teams will also get to decide if they want to play a 60-minute game or a traditional 90-minute game, but they must face a competitor of equivalent ranking. Rules issued by Ontario Soccer/Canada Soccer only allow teams to play a maximum of two games a day.

Hendricks said soccer and sports equipment company Admiral has sponsored the Cherry Beach tournament for years, and have donated balls and prizes.

Also, Admiral custom makes all the recreational house league and all-star/rep team uniforms for Cherry Beach Soccer Club.

The Cherry Beach Soccer Club aims to promote sportsmanship, fair play, and friendly, but quality competition for its young players.

For more for more information the upcoming Cherry Beach Admiral Invitational Showcase/Festival go to http://cherrybeachsoccer.ca/files/page.php?page_id=72837

For more information on the Cherry Beach Soccer Club go to http://cherrybeachsoccer.ca/