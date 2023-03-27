The Beach and East Toronto Historical Society presents in-person lecture with local author Scott Kennedy on March 29

The Beach and East Toronto Historical Society will be hosting an in-person lecture with local author Scott Kennedy on the evening of Wednesday, March 29.
The lecture will be the first in-person event hosted by the Society since the COVID-19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020.
Taking place at The Beaches Sandbox, 2181 Queen St. E., the event takes place from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.
Kennedy will be talking about his new book on Toronto history titled Tales from the Hollow: The Story of Hoggs Hollow and York Mills.
The lecture is free to attend and is presented in partnership with The Beaches Sandbox.
