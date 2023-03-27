The Beach and East Toronto Historical Society presents in-person lecture with local author Scott Kennedy on March 29

Local author Scott Kennedy will be talking about his new book on Toronto history titled Tales from the Hollow: The Story of Hoggs Hollow and York Mills on the evening of Wednesday, March 29.

The Beach and East Toronto Historical Society will be hosting an in-person lecture with local author Scott Kennedy on the evening of Wednesday, March 29.

The lecture will be the first in-person event hosted by the Society since the COVID-19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020.

Taking place at The Beaches Sandbox, 2181 Queen St. E., the event takes place from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

The lecture is free to attend and is presented in partnership with The Beaches Sandbox.