Breakfast with the Easter Bunny set for Community Centre 55 on April 1

Community Centre 55 on Main Street hosts its Breakfast With The Easter Bunny event on Saturday, April 1. Reservations are required.

There will be two sittings for the breakfast.

The first sitting will be at 8 a.m. for breakfast, followed by an Easter Egg hunt beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The second sitting will be at 9 a.m., followed by an Easter Egg hunt at 9:30 a.m.

Pancakes are on the breakfast menu, and there will also be crafts for children to do.

Those attending must be registered for one of the two breakfast sittings in advance. To register, please contact Community Centre 55 at 416-691-113 or send an email to jade@centre55.com

There is a suggested donation of $5 per person for the breakfast.

Community Centre 55 is located at 97 Main St.