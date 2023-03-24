Police seek man after alleged indecent act incident in area of Dundas Street East and Woodfield Road

Toronto police are asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted in connection with an alleged indecent act and criminal harassment incident in the Dundas Street East and Woodfield Road area on the morning of Wednesday, March 22. Inset photo shows a security camera image of the man police are looking to identify.

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted in connection with an investigation into an alleged criminal harassment and indecent act on Wednesday morning of this week.

Police were called to the area of Dundas Street East and Woodfield Road on Wednesday, March 22, at 11:07 a.m. for reports of an indecent act.

According to police, three young girls ages 13 to14 years-old were walking home for lunch when a man started to follow them home. The man allegedly approached the home, and began to look through a window while committing an indecent act, police said.

The man is described as five-feet, 10-inches tall, between 40 to 50 years of age, with a short grey beard and blue eyes. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes, and a black hat with a white logo on the front.

Police have released a security camera image of the man they are looking to identify.

Police have also released video of the man, which can be can be viewed here.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com