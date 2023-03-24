East Toronto residents invited to learn more about waterfront plans at Speaker’s Series online meeting

A paddleboarder passes by lifeboats near the Leuty Lifeguard Station in this Beach Metro Community News file photo. File photo by Alan Shackleton.

East Toronto residents interested in learning more about plans for the city’s waterfront can attend a Waterfront For All Speaker Series’ online meeting set for the evening of Tuesday, March 28.

The Speaker Series #9 meeting is called 46 Kilometres: Improving the Waterfront from the Rouge River to Etobicoke Creek. The online event begins at 7 p.m.

Speakers will be Christina lacovino, with the City of Toronto’s Parks, Forestry and Recreation department; and Johanna Kyte, with the Toronto and Region Conversation Authority.

Waterfront for All said the two speakers “will take us on trip across the vast reach of Toronto’s waterfront, some 46 kilometres as the crow flies, and highlight some of the key initiatives they and their colleagues are leading.”

Organizers said the speakers will also be asked to talk about “how we can better ‘mind the gaps’ that exist between the lead agencies working to make our waterfront better.”

There will be a facilitated question-and-answer session after the main presentations.

Those wishing to participate in the meeting can do so by clicking on this RSVP: https://www.waterfrontforall.ca/speakerseries9?utm_campaign=speaker_series_9_mail1&utm_medium=email&utm_source=waterfrontforall

More information on Waterfront for All, which is made up a of a number of Toronto community groups, can be found at https://www.waterfrontforall.ca/