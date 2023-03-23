Tickets now available for Breaking Bread Together virtual wine tour of Chile to raise funds for food programs at Beach United Church

The Breaking Bread Together, virtual wine tour of Chile, on March 31 will support local outreach and food programs at Beach United Church.
The virtual tour on Zoom begins at 7 p.m. and includes two bottles of wine, and empanadas with charcuterie.
Cost to participate is $100.
The tour will be hosted by Rob St. Pierre of Tre Amici Wines.
To order tickets for the virtual tour, please go to https://beachunitedchurch.com/2023/03/breaking-bread-together-2023/
