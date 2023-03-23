Seedy Saturday celebration in southwest Scarborough slated for March 25

The Seedy Saturday and Green Fair will be held on March 25 at St. John Henry Newman Catholic High School (formerly Blessed Cardinal Newman Catholic High School) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Seedy Saturday and Green Fair will be at St. John Henry Newman Catholic High School (formerly Blessed Cardinal Newman Catholic High School) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The school is located at 100 Brimley Rd. S., just south of Kingston Road.

Seedy Saturday will feature more than 60 exhibitors including seed vendors, a seed exchange, honey vendors, environmental organizations, gardening organizations, and information tables.

There will also be a children’s area so those attending are invited to bring the entire family.

Admission cost to attend is $2, or pay what you can. Children under 12 will be admitted free.

A portion of the proceeds raised at Seedy Saturday will go towards supporting the Scarborough Food Security Initiative which includes food banks and community gardens.

Those attending Seedy Saturday on March 25 are also encouraged to bring donations of non-perishable food items for the Scarborough Food Security Initiative.

For more information on the Seedy Saturday and Green Fair, please go the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SSSGFair or send an email to the organizers at scarboroughseedysaturday@gmail.com

For more information on the Scarborough Food Security Initiative, please go to https://scarboroughfoodsecurityinitiative.com