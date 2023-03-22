Police seek woman, two men in connection with alleged home invasion near Norway and Elmer avenues in the Beach

Toronto police have released images of these three people in connection with an investigation into an alleged home invasion in the Norway and Elmer avenues area early on the morning of Monday, March 20. Police are asking for the public's help identifying the people in the photos.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects in connection with an alleged home invasion in the Beach earlier this week.

According to police, officers were called to an apartment in the Norway and Elmer avenues area at 3:41 a.m. on Monday, March 20, for reports of a person with a gun.

Police said that a female suspect had befriended a woman and gained entry into her apartment. After being in the apartment for some time, police alleged the female suspect left briefly and then returned with two male suspects.

The first male suspect was in possession of a machete and the second male suspect was in possession of a firearm, police alleged.

When the male suspects gained entry to the apartment, police said, the female victim fled in fear.

A short time later the three suspects left the area in a black sedan with tinted windows.

The female suspect is described as 17 to 20 years old, five-feet, five-inches tall, with a thin build, and straight medium length brown hair. She was wearing black pants, a beige sweater and black shoes.

The first male suspect is described as age 20, six-feet, three-inches tall. He was wearing a black winter jacket, dark jeans, black shoes, a black face mask, blue latex gloves, and carrying a black shoulder bag. Police said he was armed with a firearm.

The second male suspect is described as age 20, six-feet, two-inches tall. He was wearing blue jeans, a black jacket with a fur-lined hood, brown boots and orange gloves. Police said he was carrying a large machete knife in a black sheathe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com