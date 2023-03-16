The Beach Cares refugee support group to host screening of Peace by Chocolate on March 20

The Beach Cares, a local refugee sponsorship group, will be hosting a fundraising presentation of the film Peace by Chocolate on the evening of Monday, March 20.
Set for 7 p.m. at Beach United Church, 140 Wineva Ave., the presentation will help to raise funds in support of refugees from Syria and Ukraine that are being supported by The Beach Cares.
There is not a set price to attend the screening of the film, but donations will be greatly appreciated.
The movie Peace by Chocolate tells the true story of Syrian refugees Tareq Haddad and his family who built a chocolate company in Nova Scotia after they were forced to leave their home city of Damascus.
The Beach Cares is a joint project between Beach United Church and St. Aidan’s Anglican Church.
For more information, please go to https://beachunitedchurch.com/community-engagement/the-beach-cares/
Did you enjoy this article? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!