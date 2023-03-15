Police seek man in reported sex assault of woman who was shopping in Victoria Park and Danforth avenues area

Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault in the area of Victoria Park and Danforth avenues last weekend.
Police were called to the area on Saturday, March 11, at 8:45 p.m., for the reported incident
According to police, a woman was shopping in the area and a man approached her and offered to help. The man then began walking with the woman and allegedly sexually assaulted her.
Police said the man then fled in a silver SUV.
The suspect is described as 40 to 50 years old, stocky build, brown hair, and brown beard. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, beige pans and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
