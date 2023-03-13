Toronto Marlies Community Festival to be hosted by Scarborough Hockey Association on March 14

As part of March Break festivities, the Toronto Marlies Community Festival will take place at Don Montgomery Arena in Scarborough on Tuesday, March 14.

By JACK SKINNER

The Scarborough Hockey Association will host the Toronto Marlies at Don Montgomery Arena on Tuesday, March 14.

The Toronto Marlies Community Festival hosted by the Scarborough Ice Raiders begins at 4:30 p.m.

The March Break event will include community skate hours, an autograph session and a full team practice by the Marlies, who are the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs.

Admission is free to the March 14 event, and there will be autograph sessions with Marlies players and Maple Leafs Alumni. The event is also a great opportunity for all ages to meet with current and former Marlies and Maple Leafs players.

The community skate hours will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., followed by the Maple Leafs Alumni autograph session towards the end of the community skate at 6 p.m.

After that, the Marlies will do a full team practice starting at 7 p.m. The evening will finish off with another autograph session after the practice.

Don Montgomery Arena is located at 2467 Eglinton Ave. E., near Midland Avenue.

For more information, please contact Ed Wahl at shahockey@rogers.com