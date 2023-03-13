St. Patrick’s Day celebrations set for East Toronto Legion branches

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11, at 9 Dawes Rd., will be holding its St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Saturday, March 18. Celebrations at Branch 1/42 on Coxwell Avenue are set for Friday, March 17.

Two Royal Canadian Legion branches in East Toronto will be hosting celebrations in honour of St. Patrick’s Day this month.

The celebrations at Branch 1/42, at 243 Coxwell Ave., are set for Friday, March 17, and will feature DJ David and Irish dancers in the clubroom starting at 5 p.m.

Other events set for this month at Branch 1/42 include a Karaoke in the Clubroom Night on March 11, starting at 8 p.m.; and the Livewire Band in performance on March 25 starting at 8 p.m.

For more information on events at Branch 1/42, call 416-465-0120.

Branch 11, at 9 Dawes Rd., will be holding its St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Saturday, March 18.

Doors open at 1 p.m. and the fun begins with a performance by the Plummer Donaghy Academy of Irish Dance. At 3 p.m. there will be a Meat Spin, and there will be Irish dancers again at 5:30 p.m. Entertainment featuring Joe Tucker starts at 7:30 p.m.

There will also be a draw for gift basket prizes at 10 p.m., and food will be available from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at a reasonable cost. There will also be a prize “for best dressed in green”.

Also planned for Branch 11 this month will be the Sunday Fun Day event on Sunday, March 26.

The clubroom will be open for Sunday Fun Day from 1 to 7 p.m., with entertainment provided by David Russell from 2 to 6 p.m.

Cost is $15 per person, and the menu consists of roast chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, steamed veggies, roll and butter, and dessert. Tickets will be available at the Branch 11 bar until March 24.