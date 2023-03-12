Police seek suspect after alcohol stolen from business in the Lake Shore and Northern Dancer boulevards area

Toronto police are seeking the public's help identifying a man in connection with an alleged break-in at business in the Lake Shore Boulevard East and Northern Dancer Boulevard area sometime on March 8. Inset photo shows a security camera image of a man police are seeking to identify.

Toronto police Service are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with an alleged break-in and robbery at a Beach business.

According to police, a man allegedly broke into a business located near Lake Shore Boulevard East and Northern Dancer Boulevard sometime on Wednesday, March 8.

Once inside the business, police alleged the man stole several bottles of alcohol. He then fled in an unknown direction

The man is described as being late 20s to mid 30s, having a dark coloured beard and moustache. At the time of the incident he was wearing a dark coloured toque, dark coloured jacket, light coloured pants, and dark coloured shoes.

Police have released a security camera image of the suspect in the hopes that someone can identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com