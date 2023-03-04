East Toronto residents digging out after storm brings ‘thundersnow’ and heavy accumulations

Residents on Enderby Drive dig out on the morning of Saturday, March 4. Inset photos show the situation on Ted Reeve Drive and Crossovers Street on Saturday morning. Photos by Alan Shackleton.

East Toronto residents are digging out this morning after heavy snow fell across the city.

The storm, with included instances of fast-falling “thundersnow” dumped approximately 30 centimetres of snow on the Toronto area.

The snow began falling at about 6 p.m. on Friday, March 3, and continued into early Saturday morning.

Depending on the location, snow was falling at a very high rate of speed and accumulating quickly in the hours between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m..

That part of the storm included both visible lightening and audible thunder (a relatively rare occurrence known as thundersnow).

This morning, residents were digging out the ends of driveways and the sidewalks in front of their properties.

Snow clearing activities by the City of Toronto were also taking place and are expected to continue through the weekend.

If residents are encountering a snow clearing situations in their area that needs urgent attention, the City of Toronto is advising them to contact 311.