Model railroad fans have chance to see upcoming shows in Scarborough and East York this weekend

This Beach Metro Community News file photo shows one of the Scarborough Model Railroaders layouts at their Jeavons Avenue clubhouse.

Model railroad fans will have a number of opportunities to take in some shows in the coming days .

The Model Railroad Club of Toronto celebrates its 88th anniversary with a show on Sunday, Feb. 26, at its facility in East York.

The show goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the club, 11 Curity Ave., north of O’Connor Drive.

Admission cost is $10 for children, $12 for seniors, and $15 for adults. There is also a special family rate (maximum of five people and maximum of two adults) for $45. The admission tickets can be purchased at the door by cash, debit card or credit card.

Started in 1938, the Model Railroad Club of Toronto has welcomed thousands of visitors to see its O scale model. The club was first located in the basement of Harry Ebert, one of its founders, and then later at Union Station and Liberty Village before making the move to Curity Avenue. The model railroad layout is inspired by the Central Ontario Railway.

For more on the Model Railroad Club of Toronto, please go to http://modelrailroadclub.com

Also, for residents who want to see even more model railroad displays, the Scarborough Model Railroaders have shows set for Sunday, Feb. 26, and Sunday, March 5.

The shows are at the clubhouse at 17 Jeavons Ave., in the Birchmount and Danforth avenues area, and go from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission cost is $5 for children and $10 for adults – cash only.

The Scarborough Model Railroaders feature two floors and “some of the largest train layouts in the province.”

The Scarborough club’s 1,500-square-foot HO scale layout features a Southern Ontario theme through the ages with a mix of passenger and freight trains. The N scale layout is 1,300 square feet and features more than 100 miles of scale track running through mountain scenery.

For more information on the Scarborough Model Railroaders, please go to http://scarborough-model-railroaders.org/loom or call 416-262-9971.