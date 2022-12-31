Free rides on TTC and GO offered on New Year’s Eve and into morning of Jan. 1 as Toronto welcomes 2023

There will be free TTC service on all streetcar, bus and subway routes from 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 8 a.m. on Jan. 1.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) will be offering free rides across the system on New Year’s Eve and into New Year’s Day morning to make sure people are able to travel safely across the city while welcoming 2023.

For the eighth year, Corby Spirit and Wine is collaborating with the TTC to provide the free transit services.

“As Torontonians celebrate New Year’s Eve in person, many for the first time since the pandemic started, I’d like to encourage them to celebrate safely and use public transit. Thank you once again to the TTC workers getting residents home safely on one of the most celebratory nights of the year,” said Mayor John Tory in a TTC news release earlier this week.

“I want to thank Corby for once again partnering with the TTC to help residents and visitors get around the city at no cost this New Year’s Eve,” added TTC CEO Rick Leary in the news release.

“As the year comes to a close, I also want to thank the TTC employees who have worked diligently to ensure that our customers get where they need to go every day and night. I wish everyone a safe and healthy holiday season, and a happy new year.”

Since Corby first started sponsoring the free transit service, which has included interruptions due to COVID-19 restrictions over the past two New Year’s Eves, more than 1.2 million free TTC rides have been provided by the program

“We are very proud to partner with the TTC once again to help Torontonians get to and from their celebrations safely on such a busy night. After an evening of celebration, going back safely to your loved ones should never be an afterthought,” said Nicolas Krantz, President, Chief Executive Officer of Corby. “As a consumer-centric company, Corby will continue to encourage and remind all Canadians about responsible consumption.”

Starting after 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, all TTC streetcars, buses and subways will be free of charge until 8 a.m. on Jan. 1.

For more information about Corby Safe Rides, visit https://corby.ca/en/

Late-evening TTC subway service on New Year’s Eve will continue until 3 a.m. The last subway train and bus departure times are as follows:

Line 1 – Yonge University

North from Union Station towards Finch Station, last train leaves at 2:31 a.m.

North from Union Station towards Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station, last train leaves at 2:27 a.m.

South from Finch Station towards Union Station, last train leaves at 2:00 a.m.

South from Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station towards Union Station, last train leaves at 1:50 a.m.

Line 2 – Bloor-Danforth

East from Kipling Station, last train leaves at 2:15 a.m.

East or West from Bloor-Yonge Station, last train leaves at 2:40 a.m.

West from Kennedy Station, last train leaves at 2:18 a.m.

Line 3 – Scarborough

East from Kennedy Station, last train leaves at 3:04 a.m.

West from McCowan Station, last train leaves at 2:51 a.m.

Line 4 – Sheppard

East from Sheppard-Yonge Station, last train leaves at 2:57 a.m.

West from Don Mills Station, last train leaves at 3:09 a.m.

Bus and streetcar service will operate at late evening service levels until 3 a.m. After 3 a.m., the Blue Night Network will operate.

For more information on the TTC’s schedules for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, please go to https://www.ttc.ca/news/2022/December/Take-the-TTC-for-free-this-New-Years-Eve

Also, GO Transit service will also be operating for free this New Year’s Eve.

GO Transit and UP Express service will be free or everyone beginning at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31. The GO Transit free rides will be in effect until 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.

To check GO Transit schedules for this holiday weekend, please go https://www.gotransit.com/en/trip-planning/seeschedules

Please note the UP Express service ends before midnight.

For those planning on using the services on New Year’s Eve, please just board the bus or train! No ticket or PRESTO payment is required on the GO and UP networks.