Santa in Kingston Road Village on Dec. 4 for photos with kids at Shea Sells Boutique

Though the Beaches Santa Claus Parade was unable to take place in the community this year, Kingston Road Village will still be getting a visit from the man in red thanks to a local realtor.
Santa Claus will be in the area on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Shea Sells Boutique – Design Nest run by realtor Shea Warrington of Royal LePage Estate Realty.
The Shea Sells Boutique – Design Nest is located at 1021 Kingston Rd., and that is where Santa will be available for photos with local children.
Those looking to celebrate the season and have a photo taken with Santa are asked to bring a $20 donation to the Bluff’s Food Bank at the Dec. 4 event.
For more information about this Sunday’s celebration with Santa, please contact Warrington at shea@royallepage.ca.
For more information on the Bluffs Food Bank, which has seen a 40 per cent increase in clients this year, please go to https://bluffsfoodbank.com/
Did you enjoy this article? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!