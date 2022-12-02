Santa in Kingston Road Village on Dec. 4 for photos with kids at Shea Sells Boutique

Santa will be at the Shea Sells Boutique - Design Nest, 1021 Kingston Rd., on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 2 to 5 p.m. for photos with children. Those taking photos with Santa are asked to bring a $20 cash donation for the Bluffs Food Bank.

Though the Beaches Santa Claus Parade was unable to take place in the community this year, Kingston Road Village will still be getting a visit from the man in red thanks to a local realtor.

Santa Claus will be in the area on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Shea Sells Boutique – Design Nest run by realtor Shea Warrington of Royal LePage Estate Realty.

The Shea Sells Boutique – Design Nest is located at 1021 Kingston Rd., and that is where Santa will be available for photos with local children.

Those looking to celebrate the season and have a photo taken with Santa are asked to bring a $20 donation to the Bluff’s Food Bank at the Dec. 4 event.

For more information about this Sunday’s celebration with Santa, please contact Warrington at shea@royallepage.ca.

For more information on the Bluffs Food Bank, which has seen a 40 per cent increase in clients this year, please go to https://bluffsfoodbank.com/