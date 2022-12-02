Breakfast with Santa set for Sunday morning at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11

A young attendee enjoys the food at the Breakfast with Santa event at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 in this Beach Metro Community News file photo from 2019. This year's Breakfast with Santa at Branch 11 on Dawes Road takes place Sunday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to noon, with the last sitting for breakfast at 11:30 a.m.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 on Dawes Road will be hosting a Breakfast with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 4.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to noon, with the last sitting for breakfast starting at 11:30 a.m.. The breakfast menu will include pancakes, bacon or sausages, scrambled eggs, coffee or tea for adults, and juice for children. Cost is $5.

Those attending are urged to wear their ugliest Christmas sweater as there will be prize given out for the one termed most obnoxious. The Best Ugly Sweater draw will be made at 11:30 a.m.

Of course, Santa Claus will be making an appearance at the breakfast and will be available for photos with the children.

Tickets for the Breakfast with Santa are available at the Legion’s clubroom, 9 Dawes Rd., and will also be sold at the door on Dec. 4.

Also, Branch 11 will be hosting a New Year’s Eve Dinner and Dance on Dec. 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Tickets are $35 per person and must be purchased in advance before Dec. 29. Only 100 tickets will be sold for this event. Call the Branch at 416-699-1353 or visit the clubroom to purchase tickets.