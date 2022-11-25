Graffiti incidents in Monarch Park being investigated as hate-motivated crimes by Toronto police

Hate-motivated graffiti painted on buildings in and near Monarch Park in East Toronto are under investigation by police.

Toronto police are investigating graffiti spray painted on a building in Monarch Park as a hate crime.

In a news release on Friday, Nov. 25, police said they made aware of incidents on Nov. 8 and Nov. 17 in which hate-related graffiti was spray painted on buildings in and nearby the park area. It is not known at what time of day the graffiti was painted.

Police were made aware of the incidents on Nov. 18, said this morning’s news release. Investigators are not able to confirm at this time if it is the same unknown person involved in both occurrences.

After consultation with Toronto police’s specialized Hate Crime Unit, the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence, said the news release.

Anyone with information or security camera video is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com

Friday’s news release said that when suspected hate-motivated offences are reported to police, the investigation will be led by a divisional investigator. The Hate Crime Unit will be made aware and specialized officers from that unit will support the investigation as needed.

“If it is alleged a criminal offence was committed (such as assault or mischief) and it is believed to have been motivated by bias, prejudice or hate, the officer-in-charge will consult with the Crown. If a person is charged and convicted of the offence, the Judge will take into consideration hate as an aggravating factor when imposing a sentence,” said the news release.

“Willful promotion of hatred and advocating genocide are hate propaganda (hate speech) offences which require the Attorney General’s consent. Members of the Hate Crime Unit will provide assistance and support to the divisional investigators in seeking the Attorney General’s consent to lay these charges, if applicable. These charges are often laid at a later time.”