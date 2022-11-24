The Beach BIA hosts Christmas tree lighting and photos with Santa event at Kew Gardens on Saturday, Nov. 26

Santa will be available to meet with children and take photos on the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 26, at Kew Gardens park. The visit with Santa will be followed by a Christmas tree lighting ceremony as darkness falls. Those attending are asked to bring donations of new, unwrapped toys for Community Centre 55's Share A Christmas Program. Inset photos show last year's celebration at Kew Gardens.

The Beach BIA will host a Photos with Santa Claus and Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration at Kew Gardens park on Saturday, Nov. 26.

The tree lighting ceremony is set to begin at 5 p.m. at the Queen Street East entrance to Kew Gardens, between Lee Avenue and Waverley Road.

Prior to that, there will be a Photos with Santa event taking place in the park from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

Children and their families are welcome to line up for the photos but should know that the line will close early if attendance exceeds the allotted time for the photographs to be taken.

There will also be carolers in the park from 4 to 6 p.m. as part of the celebrations.

Also, there will be activities, treats, games and live music in the park on Saturday as part of the event.

Those attending are reminded that the celebration also serves as toy drive for Community Centre 55’s Share A Christmas program, and donations of new unwrapped toys will be welcomed.

For more information on Saturday’s celebration, please go to The Beach BIA Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/makewaves.TO/