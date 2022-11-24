Beach Metro cartoonist Bill Suddick to sign copies of Life’s The Beach book at Christmas Craft Market on Saturday

Beach Metro Community News cartoonist Bill Suddick will be signing copies of his book Life's The Beach at the Christmas Craft Market taking place at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 1/42 on Coxwell Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 26. The book celebrates Suddick's 40 years of cartooning with the Beach Metro and the paper's 50th anniversary year of 2022.

The craft market takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature a wide variety of holiday season items available for sale.

Along with signed copies being available at the Christmas Craft Market, Life’s The Beach can also be purchased locally at The Great Escape, Book City and Coles in the Beach. Copies are also available at the Beach Metro Community News office on Gerrard Street East. A portion of the proceeds of books sold at the newspaper office go to support Beach Metro Community News.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 1/42 is located 243 Coxwell Ave.

Please call 416-465-0120 for more information on the Saturday, Nov. 26, Christmas Craft Market.